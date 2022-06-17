Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/17/22: James McCann rehab hours

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 16, 2022

NORFOLK 6, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

The Mets were sunk by the third and fourth innings, where all of Norfolk’s runs were scored. Nate Fisher surrendered four runs in the third, and Jose Rodriguez surrendered two in the fourth, which was too much for the Mets offense to make up.

The Mets scattered seven hits and two runs — the first of which on a Mark Vientos single in the third, and the second on a Johneshwy Fargas ground out in the ninth.

BOWIE 7, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

James McCann, hello!

McCann began his rehab assignment and did not fare terribly well, going 0-4 with three strikeouts and an error (on catcher’s interference). While that is not what you want, it is always nice to see him come out of the game healthy.

As for the rest of the game, it was a back and forth affair. Francisco Alvarez started off the scoring with another home run, his 14th on the season, as he continues to tear up Double-A pitching after a rocky-ish start to the season. Bowie quickly tied it up in the bottom of the first, but a Quinn Brodey second inning double made it 2-1, and a Zach Ashford sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Carlos Cortes added two more in the third with a two run home run, putting Binghamton up 5-1. Then, the wheels fell off.

Jesus Vargas gave up five runs across the third and fourth innings, and he did not even get an out in the fourth. Bowie added an insurance run off of Andrew Mitchell in the sixth, which ended up looming large. Jeremy Vasquez drove home a run in the eighth inning, shortening the deficit to 7-6, but that would prove as close as they would get in the loss.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent C James McCann on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BROOKLYN 3, WILMINGTON 2 (BOX)

Brooklyn did all their damage in the fourth inning, while trailing 1-0 following a first inning run by the Blue Rocks.

Joe Suozzi and Nic Gaddis walked to start the rally in the fourth, and back-to-back-to-back singles by Shervyn Newton, Matt Rudick and Justin Guerrera, respectively, put the Cyclones up 3-1.

Matt Vasil struggled in the fourth and got pulled with runners on. Nathan Lavander allowed one of his runs to score to make it 3-2 Cyclones, but he and Sammy Tavarez shut the Blue Rocks offense down the rest of the way to secure the win.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones sent SS Wilmer Reyes on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

TAMPA 14, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

Every team, good and bad, will get blown out eventually, and the St. Lucie Mets are no exception.

The game was not completely out of reach for most of it. Tampa led 4-0 going into the fifth inning, but St. Lucie cut the lead in half by way of a Raul Beracierta ground out and a Brady Smith single.

It would quickly get out of hand after that, as the Tarpons dropped 10 runs on the Mets, with Levi David having the worst go of it. It was just one of those games.

Interestingly, starter Calvin Ziegler pitched just one inning, getting lifted for Jeffery Colon in the second inning.

FCL METS 5, FCL CARDINALS 4 (BOX)

The Mets struck first, plating a run in the bottom of the first by way of a Wilmer Reyes solo home run. The Cardinals got it back and then some, plating two in the top of the second making it 2-1 — a score that held until the sixth inning. Wilmer Reyes chased a run home to tie the game by way of a double play, and Yeral Martinez put the Mets ahead again with an RBI single.

The Cardinals fought back again, tying it in the eighth, and forcing extras in the process, They would score in the top of the 10th, putting them up 4-3. The Mets, however, would not be denied. They loaded the bases on a Blaine McIntosh hit by pitch and a Hector Rodriguez single. A Gregory Leal sacrifice fly tied the game, and Vincent Perozo gave the Mets a victory with a walk-off single.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones sent SS Wilmer Reyes on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Nathan Lavander

Goat(s) of the Night

Jesus Vargas/Levi David