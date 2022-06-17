Mets activate Tommy Hunter, Megill diagnosed with shoulder strain

The Mets have selected Tommy Hunter to the major league roster, the team announced today. Hunter pitched eight scoreless innings for the Mets last season and famously also collected a hit before going down with a back injury, which required surgery and cost him the rest of the 2021 season. Hunter returned to the Mets on a minor league deal in April and has worked his way back to the big leagues. Hunter will wear number 34. To make room for Hunter on the 40-man roster, infielder Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment.

The Mets also provided an update on Tylor Megill, who exited last night’s game early due to shoulder discomfort. After follow-up imaging, Megill has been diagnosed with a right shoulder strain and will be shut down from throwing for four weeks. This second trip to the injured list is unfortunate news for the Mets and for Megill, who had just returned from dealing with biceps tendonitis. Adonis Medina was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse prior to tonight’s game to take Megill’s place on the roster and Jake Reed was optioned.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar, who had to miss yesterday’s game due to an undisclosed medical issue, will be available off the bench tonight, according to Buck Showalter. Escobar was experiencing dizziness and issues with his vision before yesterday’s game, according to teammates, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Showalter declined to reveal the diagnosis, but said Escobar should be back in the starting lineup tomorrow.