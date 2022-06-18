Meet the Mets

The Mets put up double-digit runs against Pablo López the Marlins—led by a three-run homer by Francisco Lindo in the first inning and a grand slam by Pete Alonso in a seven-run sixth inning—to propel them to a 10-4 victory in the series opener.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com

Tylor Megill was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain, which precipitated a number of roster moves—including the return of Tommy Hunter.

Lindor’s homer came with his mother in the stands for the first time since he became a New York Met.

Eduardo Escobar had a scary moment on Thursday, but he expects to be back in the lineup today.

The Mets rotation is once again in limbo following Megill’s injury.

An opposing scout offered his thoughts on the rotation situation.

One positive development: Jacob deGrom threw a successful bullpen session.

J.D. Davis is finally starting to see some results after running into a lot of bad luck early in the season.

Hunter is grateful to have overcome some pretty serious injuries to make it back to the big leagues.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ 14-game winning streak was finally snapped, as they were shutout and lost 1-0 to the Cubs (who themselves snapped a 10-game losing streak).

The Phillies continued their hot streak by sweeping a doubleheader against the Nationals, winning the first game 5-3 and overcoming a blown lead in the ninth inning to win 8-7 in extra innings in the second game.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Marlins placed Jesus Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez on the injured list for unspecified reasons.

The Nationals are celebrating franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman this weekend.

Around Major League Baseball

After pushing the deadline back repeatedly, the league will finally begin restricting teams from having more than thirteen pitchers on their active rosters.

The Angels suffered a brutal injury loss, as third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

Top outfield prospect Riley Greene is being called up to the Tigers in response to Austin Meadows being placed on the COVID IL.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed 125 players who are likely to be trade deadline targets.

When he’s not bullying Richard Staff on Twitter, Noah Syndergaard is trying to continue being an effective major league pitcher despite losing some velocity on his fastball.

Christian Yelich is another player trying to reinvent himself after years of struggle.

A number of rookies have exceeded expectations for their respective teams this year.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed the four-game set with the Marlin and predicted a series split.

Joe Sokolowski compiled this week’s most interesting quotes from and about the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

In a major highlight of his Cy Young-winning campaign, R.A. Dickey threw his second straight one-hitter on this date in 2012 against the Orioles.