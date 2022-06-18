Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 99: More Than OK

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets beat the Brewers in two of three games, and the toughest stretch of the season thus far has come to a close. Brian and Chris reflect on the state of the team, the relative ease of the schedule going forward, the momentum of the Braves, and the beauty of avoiding losing streaks.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Iggy Pop - Lust for Life

Brian’s Music Pick:

Paul McCartney - Chaos and Creation in the Backyard

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.