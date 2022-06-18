Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/18/22: Blowouts and blown saves

*All results from games played on Friday, June 12, 2022

SYRACUSE 14, NORFOLK 5 (BOX)

After finding themselves behind the eight ball early on, he Syracuse Mets piled on run after run after run in the game’s second half.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated LHP Rob Zastryzny from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse Mets.

BOWIE 9, BINGHAMTON 8 / 10 (BOX)

The man can’t be stopped. Francisco Alvarez extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a first inning walk and added three more hits for good measure. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies bullpen? Not so mighty. Jordan Yamamoto and Dedniel Nunez spoiled an excellent start by Alex Valverde, combining to allow four runs in the eighth and ninth and force the game into extras. The Ponies exploded for three runs in the top of the tenth but Josh Hejka gave those runs up and then some in the bottom of the inning in what really was an embarrassing loss.

WILMINGTON 4, BROKLYN 3 (BOX)

The Cyclones scratched out a pair of runs in the ninth, but too little, too late.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones transferred RHP Brendan Hardy to the Development List.

ROSTER ALERT: C Fernando Villalobos assigned to St. Lucie Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Nate Jones assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

TAMPA 6, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Tampa put up a pair of three spots in the fourth and sixth and that was really all she wrote. Top prospect Joel Diaz was getting some work in and got roughed up a bit…not optimal, but it happens.

FCL MARLINS 9, FCL METS 0 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Cody Bohanek

Goat of the Night

Josh Hejka