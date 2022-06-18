Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/18/22: Blowouts and blown saves

*All results from games played on Friday, June 12, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (24-39)
SYRACUSE 14, NORFOLK 5 (BOX)
After finding themselves behind the eight ball early on, he Syracuse Mets piled on run after run after run in the game’s second half.
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-4, 2 R, HR (2), 2 RBI, 2 BB, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-6, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- DH Mark Vientos: 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 3 K
- RF Daniel Palka: 1-5, R, HR (15), 2 RBI, 3 K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-5, 2 R, 2 K
- LF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-5, R, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 2-5, 2 R, RBI, K
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 3-5, 3 R, SB (7)
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 3-3, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, BB, HBP
- RHP Connor Grey: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W (1-2)
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated LHP Rob Zastryzny from the 7-day injured list.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-39)
BOWIE 9, BINGHAMTON 8 / 10 (BOX)
The man can’t be stopped. Francisco Alvarez extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a first inning walk and added three more hits for good measure. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies bullpen? Not so mighty. Jordan Yamamoto and Dedniel Nunez spoiled an excellent start by Alex Valverde, combining to allow four runs in the eighth and ninth and force the game into extras. The Ponies exploded for three runs in the top of the tenth but Josh Hejka gave those runs up and then some in the bottom of the inning in what really was an embarrassing loss.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-5, 2 R, 3 K
- REHAB ALERT DH James McCann: 1-5, R, 2B, RBI, 4 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 3-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K
- PR Manny Rodriguez: 0-0, R
- C Hayden Senger: 0-0
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-5, R, RBI, 2 K, E (5)
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, 2B, RBI, K, E (10)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 2-5, R, HR (4), 3 RBI, 2 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, BB
- CF Zach Ashford: 0-4, K
- RF Matt Winaker: 1-2, R, BB, HBP
- P Alex Valverde: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, HBP
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, H (1)
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, WP, BS (1)
- RHP Josh Hejka: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, L (2-1), HBP, BS (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (26-34)
WILMINGTON 4, BROKLYN 3 (BOX)
The Cyclones scratched out a pair of runs in the ninth, but too little, too late.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-4, 3B
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, BB, 2 K, E
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 0-4, E
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-4, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-4, R
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, 2 K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 1-4, RBI
- DH Warren Saunders: 0-4, R, RBI
- PR Tanner Murphy: 0-0
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- RHP Oscar Rojas: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, l (5-3)
- RHP Nate Jones: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones transferred RHP Brendan Hardy to the Development List.
ROSTER ALERT: C Fernando Villalobos assigned to St. Lucie Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Nate Jones assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (39-21)
TAMPA 6, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
Tampa put up a pair of three spots in the fourth and sixth and that was really all she wrote. Top prospect Joel Diaz was getting some work in and got roughed up a bit…not optimal, but it happens.
- DH Alex Ramirez: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 0-5, 2 K
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-5, K
- SS William Lugo: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, BB, 2 K, 3 SB (33, 34, 35)
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-3, BB
- C Raul Beracierta: 1-3, R, BB, K
- 3B Gregory Guerrero: 2-4, 2B
- RHP Christian Scott: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, L (2-1)
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joel Diaz: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Saul Gonzalez: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, HBP, WP
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
Complex: FCL Mets (6-3)
FCL MARLINS 9, FCL METS 0 (BOX)
- 2B Franklin Linares: 0-3, E (1)
- 2B Adrian Rubio: 0-1
- REHAB ALERT SS Wilmer Reyes: 0-4, E (1)
- SS Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-0
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 0-3, BB, 2 K, E (2)
- LF Ronis Aybar: 1-4, K, SB (2), E (1)
- C Gregory Leal: 0-4, K
- RF Eric Santana: 0-2, BB, K
- DH Tommy Gomez: 1-2, 2B, BB, K
- CF Francis De Leon: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Richard Brito: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 3 WP
- RHP Jean Calderon: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 WP
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Star of the Night
Cody Bohanek
Goat of the Night
Josh Hejka
