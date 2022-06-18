Taijuan Walker was excellent, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run, and the Mets beat the Marlins by a 3-2 score at Citi Field.

Walker went six-and-two-thirds innings and gave up just two hits. He struck out nine, walked one, and gave up just one run in the process. The Mets, meanwhile, plated their first run of the game on a single from Jeff McNeil in the bottom of the second. They widened the lead in the bottom of the third, as Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run, his second home run of the series. That was it for the Mets’ scoring, but it proved to be enough.

Drew Smith took over for Walker in the seventh and pitched one-and-one-third scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz bent but did not break, giving up a run in the ninth. But he got all three of his outs in the inning via the strikeout, the final one of which came with the tying run standing at second base.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Taijuan Walker, +22.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tomás Nido, -5.7% WPA

Mets pitchers: +39.2% WPA

Mets hitters: +10.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor hits a two-run home run in the third, +16.7% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jon Berti singles in the top of the ninth, -7.2% WPA