Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/19/22: Sweep!

*All results from games played on Saturday, June 18, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (25-39)
SYRACUSE 13, NORFOLK 8 / 10 (BOX)
The Tides took an early lead, but Syracuse took the lead in the fourth. Norfolk tied the game up in the fifth and it stayed tied through the rest of regulation. In the tenth, Syracuse took the lead by not just scoring one run, not just scoring two runs, but by scoring a whopping eight! The Tides didn’t lie down and scored three runs in the bottom of the inning but scoring eight or more with three outs to work with is a tall task, and Norfolk was not up to it.
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-5, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 K, 3 E (5, 6, 7)
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-5, R, RBI, K, HBP, E (1)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-4, R, BB, K
- LF Daniel Palka: 1-4, 3 R, BB, K
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 2-5, 3 R, 2B, RBI, SB (3)
- C Nick Dini: 0-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- DH Nick Meyer: 2-3, R, 2 2B, 5 RBI, BB, K, CS (3)
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-3, RBI, BB, K, HBP
- SS Cody Bohanek: 1-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, K, SB (8), E (10)
- RHP Trevor Cahill: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, WP
- RHP Yennsy Diaz: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, WP
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Trey Cobb: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Alec Kisena assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: OF Quinn Brodey assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-39)
BINGHAMTON 8, BOWIE 5 (BOX)
Hunter Parsons allowed four innings in the bottom of the first, putting the Rumble Ponies in a deep hole early, but they dug out. Down 4-1, Matt Winaker added a run in the third, but Bowie neutralized that with a run of their own in the seventh. In the eighth, Brett Baty tied the game on a three-run homer, and the newly promoted Brandon McIlwain gave them the lead with a ground rule double. They plated a pair of insurance runs in the ninth, but luckily Andrew Mitchell threw a 1-2-3 inning to shut the door.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, K
- DH Brett Baty: 1-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- C Hayden Senger: 2-4, R, BB, 2 SB (2, 3)
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, 2B, RBI
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-4, K
- 3B Manny Rodriguez: 1-4, R, 2B, E (2)
- 1B Matt Winaker: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP, HBP
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-1)
- LHP Andrew Mitchell: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (3)
ROSTER ALERT: OF Brandon McIlwain assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (28-34)
GAME ONE
BROOKLYN 1, WILMINGTON 0 / 8 (BOX)
Nick Zwack continued his string of strong outings with the Mets, holding Wilmington scoreless for six innings. The problem? The offense couldn’t score off of Blue Rocks pitcher Mitchell Parker either. A game that was originally scheduled for seven innings went into eight, but the good guys were able to pull out a victory.
- RF Matt Rudick: 1-4, K
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 3-4, RBI
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, E 94)
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, BB, K
- DH Joe Suozzi: 0-2, BB, K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-2, BB
- C Jose Mena: 0-3, PB (6)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, R, K
- LHP Nick Zwack: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Justin Courtney: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (3-2)
GAME TWO
BROOKLYN 4, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
In game two, Garrison Bryant turned in a strong outing. This time, the Cyclones were able to touch up the Wilmington pitching staff a bit.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-4
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-1, R, 2 BB, 2 SB (8, 9)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-3, R, RBI
- DH Nic Gaddis: 1-3, R, HR (2), 2 RBI
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-3
- RF Tanner Murphy: 3-3, R, HR (1), RBI
- 2B Warren Saunders: 0-3, K
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, W (2-1)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (5)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (40-21)
ST. LUCIE 7, TAMPA 6 (BOX)
With the score tied 5-5 going into later innings, William Lugo singled back up the middle that plated Alex Ramirez from third and Stanley Consuegra from second. The double steal that the pair successfully pulled allowed both to score on the play and that second run would prove extremely important, as the bullpen ran into trouble in the ninth. After giving up a Jasson Dominguez, Keyshawn Askew walked the bases loaded. Jace Beck was called to get the game’s final out and bent, walking a run home, but never broke, notching is first save of 2022.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-1, 2 R, 3 BB, K, HBP, SB (10)
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, 3 R, HR (7), 3 RBI, BB, K, 2 SB (7, 8)
- SS William Lugo: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, 2B, BB, SB (36), E (2)
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 2-5, 2B, RBI
- DH Raul Beracierta: 0-3, BB, K
- 2B Gregory Guerrero: 0-4, 2 K
- C Brady Smith: 0-4, K
- 3B Albert Suarez: 2-4, R, K
- LHP Javier Atencio: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 K
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, W (2-0), BS (2)
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, H (1)
- RHP Jace Beck: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, S (1)
Complex: FCL Mets (6-4)
FCL MARLINS 12, FCL METS 9 (BOX)
- CF Hector Rodriguez: 1-5, CS (1)
- DH Vincent Perozo: 0-4, R, 2 K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, 2 R, BB, SB (1)
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-2, 3 R, RBI, BB, HBP
- LF Ronis Aybar: 1-4, 2 R, HR (1), 3 RBI, K
- 3B Adrian Rubio: 0-3, R, 3 K, HBP, 2 E (2, 3)
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-4, 3B, RBI, K, E (3)
- C Andriel Lantigua: 1-4, RBI, 2 K, E (1)
- RF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3, K, HBP
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HBP
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Saul Garcia: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- RHP Luis Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, L (1-1), BS (1)
Star of the Night
Stanley Consuegra
Goat of the Night
None! System sweep!
