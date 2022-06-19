Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/19/22: Sweep!

*All results from games played on Saturday, June 18, 2022

SYRACUSE 13, NORFOLK 8 / 10 (BOX)

The Tides took an early lead, but Syracuse took the lead in the fourth. Norfolk tied the game up in the fifth and it stayed tied through the rest of regulation. In the tenth, Syracuse took the lead by not just scoring one run, not just scoring two runs, but by scoring a whopping eight! The Tides didn’t lie down and scored three runs in the bottom of the inning but scoring eight or more with three outs to work with is a tall task, and Norfolk was not up to it.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Alec Kisena assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Quinn Brodey assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BINGHAMTON 8, BOWIE 5 (BOX)

Hunter Parsons allowed four innings in the bottom of the first, putting the Rumble Ponies in a deep hole early, but they dug out. Down 4-1, Matt Winaker added a run in the third, but Bowie neutralized that with a run of their own in the seventh. In the eighth, Brett Baty tied the game on a three-run homer, and the newly promoted Brandon McIlwain gave them the lead with a ground rule double. They plated a pair of insurance runs in the ninth, but luckily Andrew Mitchell threw a 1-2-3 inning to shut the door.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Brandon McIlwain assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

GAME ONE

BROOKLYN 1, WILMINGTON 0 / 8 (BOX)

Nick Zwack continued his string of strong outings with the Mets, holding Wilmington scoreless for six innings. The problem? The offense couldn’t score off of Blue Rocks pitcher Mitchell Parker either. A game that was originally scheduled for seven innings went into eight, but the good guys were able to pull out a victory.

GAME TWO

BROOKLYN 4, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

In game two, Garrison Bryant turned in a strong outing. This time, the Cyclones were able to touch up the Wilmington pitching staff a bit.

ST. LUCIE 7, TAMPA 6 (BOX)

With the score tied 5-5 going into later innings, William Lugo singled back up the middle that plated Alex Ramirez from third and Stanley Consuegra from second. The double steal that the pair successfully pulled allowed both to score on the play and that second run would prove extremely important, as the bullpen ran into trouble in the ninth. After giving up a Jasson Dominguez, Keyshawn Askew walked the bases loaded. Jace Beck was called to get the game’s final out and bent, walking a run home, but never broke, notching is first save of 2022.

FCL MARLINS 12, FCL METS 9 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Stanley Consuegra

Goat of the Night

None! System sweep!