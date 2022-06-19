Mets Morning News: Baseball dads and bullpens

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Marlins 3-2 in the second of four games against Miami at Citi Field. Taijuan Walker tossed a gem, giving up just one run on two hits over 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He struck out nine batters and walked only one. Jeff McNeil’s RBI single put the Mets on the board and Francisco Lindor hit his second home run of the series—this one a two-run shot that gave the Mets a three-run lead, which the bullpen made stand up in the end. Drew Smith pitched 1 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings and Edwin Díaz surrendered a run in the ninth, but limited the damage and ultimately racked up three strikeouts to earn his 14th save of the season.

In honor of Father’s Day, Buck Showalter and his kids spoke to Steve Serby of the New York Post about their childhoods and their father’s influence.

And no matter how his most recent at-bat went, you can bet that Luis Guillorme got a text from his dad about it.

Trevor May tweeted yesterday that his rehab is “on track” and that he is “a few weeks out” from a return.

Jacob deGrom threw two simulated innings yesterday and will continue to progress to lengthier simulated games.

Laura Albanese of Newsday wrote about the Mets staying resilient and adapting to the volatility a baseball season brings.

The Mets continue to be hit by pitches at a record-breaking rate, but have luckily avoided serious injury so far.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost to the Cubs for the second straight day, falling 6-3.

Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned about Michael Harris’ hobby of collecting headbands.

The Phillies beat the Nationals 2-1 in extra innings thanks to a key pinch hit RBI single from Rhys Hoskins.

Before yesterday’s game, the Nationals had a number retirement ceremony for Ryan Zimmerman. “All things Nationals has always revolved around him,” said former teammate Adam LaRoche. “He’s just one of the greatest human beings you’ll ever meet.”

The Red Sox acquired righty James Norwood from the Phillies for cash considerations.

Around Major League Baseball

Lorenzo Cain—now a ten-year major league veteran—was designated for assignment yesterday by the Brewers.

Mookie Betts is going on the injured list with a cracked rib.

Former White Sox sensation Yermin Mercedes was claimed on waivers by the Giants.

Padres manager Bob Melvin, who is currently away from the team due to COVID protocols, needs to test negative twice to return to action. He is currently asymptomatic.

This Date in Mets History

Dwight Gooden notched his 100th career win on this date in 1989.