Meet the Mets

In the series finale against the Nationals, Carlos Carrasco struggled with his control but still managed to toss five scoreless innings, and the bullpen followed with four more. Meanwhile, the offense was led by four hits by Tomás Nido—yes, you read that correctly—to score five runs and secure their second straight series sweep against a division rival.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, NY Post, MLB.com, Daily News, Newsday. North Jersey

Carlos Carrasco pitched in front of his father for the first time as a major leaguer and got emotional as a result.

Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to ten games, joining Mike Piazza as the only two Mets to achieve such a streak.

The Mets will endure quite a test with their upcoming opponents in the West Coast.

Jacob deGrom will be joining the Mets out west.

Buck Showalter has tried to be vague when giving timelines for players recovering from injuries.

Showalter continues to keep the Mets even-keeled regardless of who they’re playing.

Francisco Lindor discussed some of the reasons why he feels he is having more success thus far this year.

A few different factors have led to the Mets’ remarkable division lead as the team enters their third month of play.

Eduardo Escobar spoke about his ten-year MLB journey.

Around the National League East

The Braves avoided a sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks with a 6-0 win in the series finale.

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the Giants 6-5.

Philadelphia has dug themselves into quite a hole in the standings.

In a tough blow for the Phillies, second baseman Jean Segura will need surgery on his finger and miss 10-12 weeks.

The Marlins scored 14 runs in the first game of their doubleheader against the Rockies and 12 games in the second game, but only won the former. Coors Field!

Edward Cabrera made his first start of the season for the Marlins and threw some ridiculously fast changeups.

Miami made a number of roster transactions, including placing Brian Anderson and Joey Wendle on the injured list.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo insisted that the team will not be trading Juan Soto anytime soon.

Around Major League Baseball

It appears that Robinson Canó’s time with the Padres is already at an end.

Jarrett Seidler and Patrick Dubuque argued that baseball’s words in the aftermath of the recent Texas shooting weren’t enough.

Josh Donaldson is upset that his Yankees teammates don’t share his appreciation for racist comments.

Mike Trout addressed his unusual role in the Tommy Pham/Joc Pederson scuffle.

Generally speaking, being in first place by the beginning of June is a good sign.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden ranked the ten most impressive players in the upcoming MLB Draft.

MLB.com provided their latest mock draft and predicted that the Mets would draft the son of a former All-Star.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael Drago (hey, that’s me!) wrote about the 2006 vibes that this year’s squad is giving off.

Allison McCague, Linda Surovich, and Kellyanne Healey returned to their regularly scheduled day for the newest episode of A Pod of Their Own.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets drafted one of their biggest prospect busts of all time on this date in 1994.