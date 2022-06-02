Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 97: How Sweep It Is

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets are riding high after a six game sweep of the Phillies and Nationals, and are starting their 10-game west coast swing with a 10.5 game lead in the National League East. Brian and Chris discuss enjoying the good times, a lack of worry about the road trip, and the demotion of a beloved player.

Chris’s Music Pick:

The

Nels Cline Singers - Initiate

Brian’s Music Pick:

Alabaster DePlume - GOLD: Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love

