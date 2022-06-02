Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/2/22: Hoping for Hamel

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

WORCESTER 6, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Syracuse was down five after the fifth and chipped away in the later innings, but came up just short in their comeback attempt. They did most of their damage in a three-run seventh, with Travis Blankenhorn, Cody Bohanek, and Khalil Lee all chipping in RBI singles. Blankenhorn reached base with another single leading off the ninth, but the next three Mets struck out to strand the tying run. On the pitching side, Thomas Szapucki was fine and Tim Adleman was awful, but the rest of the bullpen was quite good.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

JERSEY SHORE 8, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

The Blue Claws scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth to snip the Cyclones in this one. Garrison Bryant and Justin Courtney were the culprits on the mound, each charged with four runs (though a Brandon McIlwain error made one of those unearned). That implosion wasted a home run from Rowdey Jordan and negative a nice offensive day from McIlwain as well. On the “prospect” side of things, Shervyen Newton struck out four times and Jaylen Palmer struck out twice so...yeah.

Roster Alert: LHP Nathan Lavender assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ST. LUCIE 7, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)

St. Lucie scored early and often in this one and cruised to an easy win over the Daytona Tortugas. Carlos Dominguez was the only standout performer on the offensive side despite the outburst, racking up three hits, a walk, and a steal to raise his OPS on the season to .876 (he’s also a 22-year-old with a 42.8% strikeout rate in Single-A so don’t get too excited). Alex Ramirez had a single hit in five plate appearances, and Stanley Consuegra had one in four. Meanwhile, Dominic Hamel made arguably his best start as a Met, striking out eight over six innings. He was however still wild, walking four. Dedniel Nunez had probably the best performance of anyone, striking out four over two perfect innings of relief.

Roster Alert: RHP Jeffrey Colon assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Carlos Dominguez

Goat of the Night

Tim Adleman