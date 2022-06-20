Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/20/22: The Mets: Leaving fathers disappointed everywhere (except Binghamton)

*All results from games played on Sunday, June 19, 2022

NORFOLK 8, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

With the score tied 6-6 late, Bryce Montes de Oca gave up a pair of runs in the seventh to put Syracuse behind the eight ball. With the heart of the order due up, not all hope was lost, and sure enough, the Mets showed life in the ninth. Back-to-back-to-back walks to Luke Ritter, Dom Smith, and Mark Vientos loaded up the bases with no outs. Surely Syracuse would score, no? Well, the Mets will always Mets, even if they’re in upstate New York, and the next three batters went down meekly, two strikeouts and a weak pop up to third.

BINGHAMTON 8, BOWIE 4 (BOX)

Things didn’t really start heating up until middle innings, when Bowie got the game’s first runs across the plate in the fifth, but the Rumble Ponies quickly responded by plating three of their own in the sixth. They added five more in the eighth and it was a good thing that they did, since Mitch Ragan and Dedniel Nunez gave up two in the eighth and one in the ninth, respectively.

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention: Francisco Alvarez went yard again. His 1-5 afternoon dropped his batting average and on-base percentage, but the blast bumped his slugging percentage a bit, and the 20-year-old is now hitting .284/.360/.567 in 56 games on the season.

WILMINGTON 5, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

The Cyclones got on the board early, plating three runs in the first on a JT Schwartz three-run homer, but Luis Moreno just didn’t have it, giving up two runs in the second and then three more in the fifth. Brooklyn didn’t have any answers.

TAMPA 4, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

Levi David did it again. Without allowing a hit, two earned runs scored thanks to a pair of walks, a hit batsman, and a wild pitch. His season so far really is something else, and discussed more on today’s episode of From Complex To Queens.

The St. Lucie bats, regardless of how their pitchers did, just really didn’t have it yesterday afternoon. They had plenty of opportunities over the course of the afternoon, notching four hits and drawing six walks, but they weren’t able to cash in, leaving 9 runners on base and going 2-9 with runners in scoring position.

On the positive side, Jordany Ventura looked very good in his second outing since returning from Tommy John. His fastball sat 93-97, averaging 95 MPH. His curveball looked better this time around, and maybe more importantly, his changeup is still coming along, getting plenty of swings-and-misses.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

JT Schwartz

Goat of the Night

Bryce Montes de Oca