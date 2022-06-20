Mets Morning News: Progression

Meet the Mets

The good news is the Mets weren’t on Sunday Night Baseball which allowed our beautiful SNY broadcasters to do their job, but the bad news is they lost to the Marlins 6-2.

Francisco Lindor is having a good year as the Mets’ star shortstop and as a clubhouse leader, but according to him, [Kimberly Guilfoyle voice] the best is yet to come.

Max Scherzer will make a rehab start tomorrow and with Max being a certifiable maniac, it might just be the only one he makes before rejoining the Mets.

Thirteen months after undergoing surgery for multiple disk herniations in his back, Tommy Hunter made his return to a big league mound.

Seth Lugo took the brunt of Sunday’s loss to the Marlins, but the problem is less about one guy in the bullpen than it is about rather the entire thing.

For Father’s Day, Team Dad Buck Showalter took a moment to remember his dad.

I have news that, depending on your state of mind, is either good or bad: a Subway Series is slightly likely.

Around the National League East

The Nationals stomped Zach Eflin and the Phillies on their way to a 9-3 victory, capping off Zimmerman Weekend.

The Braves faced much less adversity from the Cubs on Sunday as the NL East’s second-place team ended the weekend with a 6-0 win in Chicago.

Steve Cishek took the field on Sunday with cleats that would make any dad in the tri-state area insanely jealous.

It happened almost imperceptibly, but Sandy Alcantara has become one of the sports’ best pitchers.

Following his designation for assignment, the Nationals have placed Dee Strange-Gordon on release waivers.

Around Major League Baseball

With a Hall of Fame career locked in, Miguel Cabrera has found more time to be a world-class messy bitch on the diamond.

Polish Excellence was on full display in Pittsburgh as Jack Suwinski hit three home runs (including a walk-off!) with his father in attendance.

If you put Major League Baseball’s dads in a battle with Major League Baseball’s sons, who will survive...or at least win the game.

Manny Machado left Sunday’s contest with a left ankle sprain, but a negative X-ray means things are just about as good as they can be, all things considered.

At long last, the Pirates have decided to call up Oneil Cruz.

Yordan Alvarez is dealing with a minor hand injury of unspecified location and unspecified nature.

Mike Trout hit his 52nd career home run against the poor Mariners and tied Rafael Palmeiro for the top spot on the all-time list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, Shea Stadium’s last bastion of hope hit four home runs against the Reds and extended their NL East lead to 9.5 games.