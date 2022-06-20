Mets recall Dom Smith, place Seth Lugo on paternity list

The Mets have placed Seth Lugo on the paternity list and have recalled Dominic Smith from Triple-A to take his place ahead of this afternoon’s game against the Marlins.

Smith has not played for the Mets since May 29. He has had a rough season, slashing .186/.287/.256 with a 66 wRC+ and a -0.1 fWAR in 86 at-bats before his demotion to Triple-A. He enters this game with 3 hits in his last 20 at-bats at the big league level. He has not hit a homer yet and has only five extra-base hits. Since arriving in Syracuse, he is hitting .266/.347/.438 with two homers in 15 games.

Lugo, who pitched in yesterday’s game, is one of several Mets expecting the birth of a child in the coming days, along with today’s starter, David Peterson, and Jeff McNeil. I would also highly recommend that everyone read Anthony DiComo’s touching Father’s Day article on the right-hander being thankful for his son’s health.