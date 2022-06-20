Jeff McNeil leaves game early with hamstring tightness

Jeff McNeil left the Mets’ game against the Marlins early this afternoon with Citi Field, and the team has announced that it was because of right hamstring tightness. McNeil appeared to feel the injury when he scored from third base on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of the game.

Through 249 plate appearances this year, McNeil has hit an excellent .327/.386/.465 with four home runs and a 146 wRC+. Clearly his bat and defensive versatility would be missed for however long he might be out of the lineup because of the hamstring injury.

Whatever the duration of his absence, the Mets figure to play Luis Guillorme regularly at second base and Mark Canha regularly in left field to cover the starts at the two positions that McNeil has played the most this year. It’s worth noting that he’s played a bit of right field, too, a position that Starling Marte has handled the vast majority of the time this year.