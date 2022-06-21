Meet the Mets

The Mets picked up their 11th shutout victory of the year as they blanked the Marlins 6-0 on a Monday getaway day. David Peterson, who is expecting the birth of his first child any moment now, tossed 5.1 shutout frames to pick up the victory. Brandon Nimmo broke an 0-for-11 slump with a three-hit game, while Eduardo Escobar snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth. During the game, J.D. Davis was hit by a pitch, becoming the 50th Met to be hit by a pitch this season.

Choose Your Recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, NY Post, North Jersey, Faith and Fear in Flushing

The lone negative from the win was Jeff McNeil exiting the game with right hamstring tightness after scoring on a wild pitch. Buck Showalter revealed that McNeil is day-to-day during his post game press conference.

David Lennon thinks the resourceful Mets can get by even if McNeil is injured.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the team recalled Dominic Smith while placing Seth Lugo on the paternity list.

During the game, the club officially inked outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal.

In some positive injury news, Max Scherzer will start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tonight. He will toss to battery mate James McCann, who is also rehabbing in Double-A.

You can watch Scherzer’s rehab start for free!

The Mets will turn to Trevor Williams and Carlos Carrasco in their two-game series against the Astros. Houston will counter with José Urquidy and Luis Garcia.

In current NL All Star roster projections, the Mets are being upstaged by another NL contender.

Gosuke Katoh, who was designated for assignment to make room for Tommy Hunter, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Syracuse.

In the upcoming MLB Draft, the Mets are projected to take Brock Porter at Number 11.

Around the National League East

Orlando Arcia hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to propel the Braves past the Giants 2-1. The victory helped Atlanta keep pace with the Mets in the division.

The Phillies picked up infielder Daniel Robertson from the Twins for cash.

Matt Gelb examined short-term and long-term questions facing Philadelphia’s rotation.

Zach Eflin exited his last start for the Phillies, and while his club has downplayed the injury, they’re unsure whether he will make his next start.

Jesse Dougherty shared the story of how two strangers saved a life during a Nationals game in Washington D.C. on June 11.

Around Major League Baseball

Some experts did their best to predict MLB’s next star.

Joel Sherman made the argument for MLB All Star ballots including a section for the Super Utility Man.

The Mariners reinstated Ken Giles from the 60-day IL and recalled Kevin Padlo from Triple-A. To make room, they DFAed Roenis Elías and Sergio Romo.

The Dodgers moved closer to acquiring Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, who has been hitting well in Triple-A and will give Los Angeles another option with Mookie Betts on the IL.

The Yankees became the first team to 50 wins as they topped the Rays 4-2. In the game, Gerrit Cole carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Clay Holmes gave up his first run since Opening Day.

The Pirates walloped the Cubs 12-1.

The Red Sox beat the Tigers 5-2.

The White Sox held off the Blue Jays 8-7.

The Brewers blanked the Cardinals 2-0.

The Royals defeated Noah Syndergaard and the Angels 6-2.

The Padres won their game against the Diamondbacks 4-1.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week!

On Episode 168 of From Complex to Queens, the crew discussed pleasant surprises and bitter disappointments in the lower minors.

This Date in Mets History

Jim Bunning tossed a perfect game against the Mets on Father’s Day 1964.