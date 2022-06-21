UnforMETable, Episode 84: Jim Hickman

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Plucked from the Cardinals’ organization in the expansion draft, Jim Hickman would finally get an opportunity in the majors with New York’s brand new expansion franchise in 1962.

Hickman would eventually become a regular for New York and an early source of some power—which he would flash in becoming the first Met to hit for the cycle, as well as the first Met to hit three home runs in one game.

Hickman would be the last original Met to leave the team, eventually having some of his best individual seasons with the Chicago Cubs—but being denied a chance at the postseason when his former team would chase down the Cubs in 1969.

