Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/21/22: TRAID TEH REIGN

*All results from games played on Monday, June 20, 2022

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent second baseman Gosuke Katoh outright to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled first baseman Dominic Smith from the Syracuse Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (RAIN)

Star of the Night

RAIN!

Goat of the Night

ALL OF US!