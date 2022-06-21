Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/21/22: TRAID TEH REIGN

*All results from games played on Monday, June 20, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (25-40)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent second baseman Gosuke Katoh outright to the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled first baseman Dominic Smith from the Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-39)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (28-35)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (40-22)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Complex: FCL Mets (6-4)
NO GAME (RAIN)
Star of the Night
RAIN!
Goat of the Night
ALL OF US!
