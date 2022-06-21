 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/21/22: TRAID TEH REIGN

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Kenneth Lavin
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

*All results from games played on Monday, June 20, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (25-40)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent second baseman Gosuke Katoh outright to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled first baseman Dominic Smith from the Syracuse Mets.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-39)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (28-35)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (40-22)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Complex: FCL Mets (6-4)

NO GAME (RAIN)

Star of the Night

RAIN!

Goat of the Night

ALL OF US!

