Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation, Episode 31: Francisco Lindor and Brock Porter

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation, a podcast from Amazin’ Avenue where we invite interesting people on the show to talk about themselves, the Mets, and more.

Last week, Francisco Lindor virtually surprised Clemson commit Brock Porter of St. Mary’s Preparatory School with the 2021-22 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award. We had the chance to chat with both Francisco and Brock, and we are thrilled to bring those conversations to you.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Check out AmazinAvenue.com for all your Mets needs, and make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as well as hosts Maggie Wiggin (@Maggie162) and Rob Wolff (@WolffRR).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.