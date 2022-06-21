Astros 8, Mets 2—Houston offense buries Williams, Mets

The Mets made a now rare visit to their one-time National League expansion-mates Tuesday night, and were rudely greeted in Houston. Astros starter Jose Urquidy looked strong early, allowing the Mets only one hit and one walk over the first three innings.

Trevor Williams was able to match Urquidy for the first two innings before the Houston began launching some rockets off of him in the bottom of the third. With one out, Jose Altuve ripped a line drive into the front row of the Crawford Boxes in left to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. Yordan Alvarez then followed an Alex Bregman walk with a two-run bomb of his own. The damage could have been worse, as Kyle Tucker flew out to the wall in center, where Brandon Nimmo made a jumping catch at the wall.

The Mets had a chance to respond in their next turn at bat. With one out, Pete Alonso and Mark Canha launched back-to-back singles. The Mets then loaded the bases as Yuli Gurriel was unable to handle a sharp Luis Guillorme grounder that went for an error, but Unquidy struck out Eduardo Escobar and J.D. Davis to quell the threat.

Chasen Shreve relieved Williams to start the bottom of the fifth and promptly allowed the Astros their second big inning of the game. Shreve walked two and surrendered a hit around two outs, but Tucker was able to deliver the big bases loaded hit, a bases-clearing double to the wall in right-center. The Astros tacked on a fourth run in the inning to extend their lead to 7-0.

The Mets got on the board thanks to solo home runs from Pete Alonso in the sixth and Eduardo Escobar in the seventh, but never came close to making it a game, as the team failed to record its first victory in Houston since 2011, when the Astros were still in the National League.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Pete Alonso, +7.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: Trevor Williams, -16.6% WPA

Mets pitchers: -25.5% WPA

Mets hitters: -24.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Luis Guillorme reached on error in the top of the fourth, +6.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Yordan Alvarez two-run home run in the bottom of the third, -18.3% WPA