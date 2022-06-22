Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Astros on Tuesday night, 8-2. Trevor Williams got the start for the Mets and pitched four innings, allowing three runs on two home runs. Chasen Shreve followed Williams in relief and struggled immensely, giving up four runs in one inning of work, putting the game out of reach for the Mets. The lone offense on the night for the Mets came from a pair of solo home runs by Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar.

Max Scherzer made a rehab start last night with Double-A Binghamton, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing two runs while striking out six batters.

After the start, Scherzer said he’s eager to rejoin the Mets but will have to wait and see how his oblique responds before knowing when he can pitch in the big leagues again.

Jacob deGrom threw live batting practice in Port St. Lucie yesterday, his first time facing batters since he suffered his injury during spring training.

Mark Canha spoke very candidly to Andy Martino about the Mets’ Pride night, and how as a professional baseball player he is in the minority being an LGBT+ ally.

Jeff McNeil’s MRI did not reveal anything too concerning on his right hamstring, and the Mets will reevaluate him in a couple of days.

Around the National League East

Jesse Rogers looks at the closed door meeting the Braves had that got them to turn their season around.

The Giants hung on to beat the Braves 12-10.

Erik Fedde threw six scoreless innings as the Nationals beat the Orioles 3-0.

The Phillies were shut out by the Rangers, losing 7-0.

In a back and forth game, the Marlins came out on top against the Rockies 9-8.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs and drove in 8 runs, but the Angels still lost to the Royals 12-10.

MLB teams are slowly and quietly using a new high-tech pitching machine that can throw like any MLB pitcher.

Beginning today, all 30 teams will be required to “muddy” the balls in the same manner.

An update of the All-Star ballot vote counts was released on Tuesday, with Pete Alonso sitting in second for first basemen behind Paul Goldschmidt.

Aaron Judge said he is looking forward to his arbitration hearing on Friday.

Former reliever Kyle Farnsworth looks a little different now than when he was in the big leagues.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver retired from baseball on this date in 1987.