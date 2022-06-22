Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/22/22: Mad Max makes his way back

*All results from games played on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SYRACUSE 3, ROCHESTER 2 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets fell behind early in last night’s game against the Rochester Red Wings, when Thomas Szapucki allowed a run to score in the bottom of the first inning. Syracuse tied the game in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Khalil Lee, but Rochester took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning. Down 2-1 in the top of the seventh, Quinn Brodey hit a two run homer to put Syracuse ahead. The Syracuse Mets held on to win from there, ultimately defeating the Rochester Red Wings 3-2.

ROSTER ALERT: Centerfielder Ender Inciarte has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Warren Saunders has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

READING 7, BINGHAMTOM 6 (BOX)

Max Scherzer made his first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies last night on the way back from an oblique strain and generally performed well. Scherzer allowed a run to score in the top of the third, and another in the top of the fourth before exiting the game after 3.1 innings of work, having allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Binghamton staked Max to an early lead, erupting for six runs in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs each on an Francisco Alvarez’s sixteenth homer of the year and a bases clearing double off the bat of Zach Ashford. Andrew Mitchell contributed 0.2 innings of scoreless relief, but Jose Butto allowed two runs to score in the top of the fifth, and another three to score in the top of the sixth. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies ultimately were defeated by the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer on a rehab assignment to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Alec Kisena has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

BROOKLYN 4, JERSEY SHORE 3 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones fell behind immediately in last night’s game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, with Carson Seymour allowing a pair of runs to score in the top of the first inning. Jersey Shore added a third run off of Seymour in the top of the fourth, and the game headed to the late innings with Brooklyn down 3-0. Brooklyn plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, on a solo homer from Tanner Murphy and an RBI double off the bat of Nic Gaddis, and another two in the bottom of the ninth, on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Matt Rudick, to win the game in walk-off fashion.

ROSTER ALERT: The Brooklyn Cyclones have activated right-handed pitcher Brendan Hardy.

PALM BEACH 2, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the bottom of the first inning of last night’s game against the Palm Beach Cardinals, when Dominic Hamel allowed a run to score. St. Lucie tied the game in the top of the fourth, scratching across a run on a ground out. Dominic Hamel managed to keep Palm Beach off the board until the bottom of the seventh, when he allowed Palm Beach to score on an RBI single. St. Lucie was unable to come back from there, and ultimately lost to Palm Beach 2-1.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Reyson Santos has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

GAME ONE: FCL METS 4, FCL ASTROS ORANGE 2 / 7 INNINGS (BOX)

GAME TWO: FCL METS 7, FCL ASTROS ORANGE 3 / 7 INNING (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Brooklyn Cyclones have sent right fielder Scott Ota on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Levi David has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Francisco Alvarez/Max Scherzer’s Left Oblique

Goat of the Night

Jose Butto