Mets drop 2-game series to the Astros

Some games seem over once they begin, and today’s 5-3 loss to the Astros seemed like that would likely be the case. Carlos Carrasco could not retire the first four batters to face him, all of whom scored, and put the Mets down 4-0 before the team recorded their first out.

Jose Altuve led off the game with a walk, and scored on a double by Michael Brantley one pitch later. Back to back home runs by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez put the game out of reach early.

Carrasco would not be long for the game, leaving in the third inning, after giving up another home run to Alvarez, with lower back tightness. While Cookie leaving the game in the third is not good news, the fact that the injury was not of the elbow, shoulder, oblique, or hamstring was a welcome bit of news.

Despite the rough start, the Mets did not simply roll over and give up the game. The Mets scratched out three runs against Astros’ herky-jerky starter Luis Garcia on sacrifice flies by Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso, and sandwiched in between there was an RBI double by Starling Marte. Impressive relief appearances from Yoán Lopez, Tommy Hunter, and Joely Rodriguez kept the game close, despite the Mets blowing a couple of prime scoring opportunities.

But ultimately, the Mets were in the hole from the start, and just couldn’t dig out. This loss means that the Mets still have not won a game in Houston since 2011.

The Mets are off tomorrow, and will resume play on Friday in Miami. Sandy Alcantara will start for the Fish, with Taijuan Walker going for the Mets.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Luis Guillorme, 14.2% WPA

Big loser: Carlos Carrasco, -35.4% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: -25.8% WPA

Total batter WPA: -24.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Luis Guillorme’s sixth inning double, +12.1% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Michael Brantley’s first inning double, -12.4% WPA