Carlos Carrasco struggled mightily in the first inning giving up four runs and then exited early with lower back tightness. The bullpen did a fabulous job to stop the bleeding but the offense could not mount a comeback. They loaded the bases in the sixth but Eduardo Escobar and Dominic Smith failed to come through so the Mets suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of the Astros.

So far the Mets have been able to stay afloat despite all of their setbacks but they might be tested again if Carrasco misses any time.

Carrasco’s injury is just the latest to befell the Mets’ pitching staff.

The Mets should have some help waiting for them in Miami in the form of Max Scherzer.

Eduardo Escobar acknowledged he is struggling and hopes he will be able to make the fans cheer in the future.

Dominic Smith discussed his demotion to Triple-A before the game and his goal to stay with the big league club.

Around the National League East

The Braves rallied in the ninth to walk-off the Giants.

The Marlins took down the Rockies 7-4 behind a strong performance by Pablo Lopez.

The Phillies’ suffered a season sweep with their 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Nationals were blown out by the Orioles in a mercifully shortened game by Mother Nature.

Around Major League Baseball

Orioles centerfielder Austin Hays hit for the cycle which is the third time this month it has happened in the majors.

Angels starter Reid Detmers has struggled since throwing his no-hitter and was optioned back to Triple-A.

Despite signing some free agents in the offseason, the Tigers past continues to haunt them as they are on their way to yet another losing season.

Doug Glanville thought about the incident between Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson and shared his thoughts on who gets to choose a Black man’s name.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008 King Felix took Johan Santana deep for a grand slam the first of his career and the first home run by a pitcher in Mariners history.