Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/23/22: Winless Wednesday

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 23, 2022

ROCHESTER 4, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Binghamton managed seven hits but only put two runs on the board, falling to the Rochester Red Wings. All seven hits were singles and the Mets struck out nine times, with all of their offense coming from the bottom half of the lineup. Nothing on the pitching side was particularly remarkable - Michel Otanez’s poor outing is the only event with any relevance to the MLB squad at present.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated C Juan Loyo.

READING 9, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

The pitching was bad, the defense poor, and the offense inadequate in a rough loss to the Fightin Phils. Josh Chacin and Josh Hejka were the primary culprits, surrendering nine runs in 3.2 combined innings. Three errors - two from Brett Baty - played a major role in that, and the offense couldn’t make up the difference. At least Francisco Alvarez continued to play well, walking twice as the DH.

JERSEY SHORE 5, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Sixteen (16) strikeouts is generally unconducive to scoring runs. The Cyclone had nearly three times as many strikeouts, getting blown away by top Phillies prospect Griff McGarry. Meanwhile. Junior Santos sandwiched several solid innings with a couple of poor ones, surrendering four runs in his start despite striking out eight. That was more leeway than Brooklyn had.

PALM BEACH 4, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie walked a whopping nine times but only scored two runs because they could only tally two hits. Palm Beach, meanwhile, rallied late against Daniel Juarez and Reyson Santos to take the lead in the eighth. Gregory Guerrero had both hits for the Mets, while the three prospects at the top of the lineup - Ramirez, Consuegra, and Tilien - went hitless.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

None

Goat of the Night

Jose Chacin