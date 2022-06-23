Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 100: Hapless in Houston

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

While the Mets looked solid against the Marlins over the weekend, the two-game series in Houston was not exactly pretty. Now, small sample size, injuries, and the backend of a hurt rotation all played a part in this, and Brian and Chris recognize this. Still, discussions of trade deadline acquisitions have begun.

Chris’s Music Pick:

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Nonagon Infinity

Brian’s Music Pick:

Ween - The Mollusk

