Mets Morning News: On to Miami

Meet the Mets

The Mets were off yesterday, something of a welcome break after a couple of rough games in Houston and yet another pitching injury.

Jon Heyman writes that the Mets have checked in on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and mentions a couple of potential targets on the hitting side, too. McCann is expected to be activated from the injured list for tonight’s series opener in Miami.

The Mets Foundation highlighted James and Jessica McCann’s support of NICU families.

Laura Albanese wrote about the pleasing way in which Jeff McNeil plays baseball.

Seth Lugo was activated from the paternity list, with Yoan Lopez optioned back to Syracuse.

Around the National League East

If you’re sweating the Mets’ division lead, last night wasn’t the best night. The Braves beat the Giants, and the Phillies topped the Padres.

Around Major League Baseball

Before signing with the White Sox, Liam Hendriks wanted to make sure the team celebrated Pride, which it does, as he sought to be an active supporter as a player.

Eno Sarris looks at MLB’s changes to the process of muddying baseballs in the ongoing search for some kind of consistency with the object with which the league plays its games.

What’s been the secret to Corbin Burnes’s success? A notebook.

Bernice Gera wanted to be Major League Baseball’s first female umpire several decades go, and Christopher Kamrani wrote a great piece about that at the Athletic.

Players stuck in extended spring training aren’t always paid or paid well.

The Yankees tried to get involved in Justin Verlander’s free agency, but it didn’t work out, obviously. The team is set for an arbitration hearing with the red-hot Aaron Judge today. It’s a unique situation, to say the least.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

We dropped the 100th episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show). Stick around for the forthcoming 138th episode spectacular.

This Date in Mets History

Brock Mahan highlighted Jerry Koosman’s 100th win and Bernice Gera, who went on to work for the Mets after her attempt to umpire.