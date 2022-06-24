 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/24/22

The Mets open a three-game series in Miami as they look to bounce back from two bad games in Houston.

By Chris McShane
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  6. Mark Canha - LF
  7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  8. Dominic Smith - DH
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Marlins lineup

  1. Jon Berti - SS
  2. Jazz Chisholm - 2B
  3. Jorge Soler - LF
  4. Garrett Cooper - DH
  5. Jesus Aguilar - 1B
  6. Avisail Garcia - RF
  7. Jesus Sanchez - CFJ
  8. acob Stallings - C
  9. Luke Williams - 3B

Sandy Alcantara - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 6:40 PM EDT
TV: TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

