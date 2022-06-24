Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/24/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Mark Canha - LF
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Dominic Smith - DH
- Tomas Nido - C
Taijuan Walker - RHP
Marlins lineup
- Jon Berti - SS
- Jazz Chisholm - 2B
- Jorge Soler - LF
- Garrett Cooper - DH
- Jesus Aguilar - 1B
- Avisail Garcia - RF
- Jesus Sanchez - CFJ
- acob Stallings - C
- Luke Williams - 3B
Sandy Alcantara - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 6:40 PM EDT
TV: TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
