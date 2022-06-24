Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/24/22: Nail biters across the system

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 23, 2022

ROCHESTER 10, SYRACUSE 9 (BOX)

Rochester beat up on the Mets’ pitching, as they dropped 10 runs on three different pitchers. and never allowed the Mets offense the room to fully complete the comeback. The Mets offense had peaks and valleys, scoring all nine of their runs in the fifth, eighth and ninth innings.

The middle of the order did most of the damage, as Mark Vientos, Travis Blankenhorn, Nick Dini, Johneshwy Fargas, and Quinn Brodey combined to go 8-21 with seven runs scored and all nine RBI.

BINGHAMTON 5, READING 4 (BOX)

Binghamton and Reading traded runs in the third inning, with Carlos Cortes driving in the Rumble Ponies run with a single. Brett Baty put them ahead 3-1 with a two run home run, but Reading came back to tie the game and take the lead in the seventh.

Brandon McIlwain, who was integral to the win in the late innings, tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, and hit a walk off single in the 10th inning after Heyden Senger walked and Matt Winaker got hit by a pitch to set up the win.

BROOKLYN 3, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn only had three hits, but made them count, scoring three runs — all in the fourth — which proved to be more than enough.

Matt Rudick led off the inning with a double, and fellow Matt Matt O’Neill walked right after him. Nic Gaddis singled a run home, and back to back walks by Jaylen Palmer and Jose Peroza chased home the second run. A Shervyen Newton sacrifice fly put the finishing touches on the inning.

The three runs were all the pitchers needed, as Matt Vasil, Justin Courtney and Grant Hartwig were excellent, allowing a single run on a first inning double.

PALM BEACH 7, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Palm Beach was all over Joel Diaz and Christian Scott, as they scored all seven of their runs (six earned), off them, dropping eight hits in 5.2 innings against the two.

The Mets offense was all the top of the order, as Alex Ramirez, Omar De Los Santos, Junior Tilien, and William Lugo got all of the hits on the evening.

FCL NATIONALS 11, FCL METS 6 / 10 (BOX)

This was one of the weirder extra innings game you will see. The Mets, who led 4-3 going into the ninth, saw their lead evaporate when the Nationals scored three in the frame to go up 6-4. The Mets fought back to tie it on a Scott Ota double and a Eduardo Salazar single, only for the Nationals to score five in the top of the 10th to put the game out of reach.

Star of the Night

The Brooklyn pitching staff

Goat of the Night

Benito Garcia