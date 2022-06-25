Meet the Mets

After getting swept in a two-game series by the Astros, the Mets rebounded by scoring five runs off Sandy Alcántara—led by a solo homer and a clutch three-run bases loaded double for Francisco Lindor—to secure a 5-3 victory in the series opener against the Marlins. In doing so, the team once again staved off a three-game losing streak, which they still have not endured yet this season.

The Mets decided to play it safe with Max Scherzer, as the ace pitcher will not return from the injured list this weekend.

Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup again last night, and it’s still possible an IL stint could be in-store for him.

While he didn’t play last night, James McCann made his return from the injured list.

Despite Carlos Carrasco’s injury scare, the Mets expect him to make his next start.

Remember Joey Lucchesi? He and his churve are hoping to make it back from Tommy John surgery later this year.

Tim Britton of The Athletic contemplated which Mets deserve to make the All-Star team this year—and which ones are likely to actually get the nod.

Bret Baty is showing the kind of player he has the potential to be in his current fifteen-game hitting streak for Binghamton.

Around the National League East

On Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta, the Braves only managed to score one run and fell to the Dodgers 4-1.

That aforementioned Freddie Freeman return was very emotional.

Austin Nola notched an RBI single off brother Aaron Nola, and that was the extent of the offense in the game between the Phillies and the Padres, as Philadelphia suffered a 1-0 loss.

Nine years after being drafted number one overall by the Astros, Mark Appel is finally getting the call to the show for the Phillies.

The National got a solid start from Paulo Espino, and Josh Bell notched an RBI single in the eighth to give Washington their final lead, as they defeated the Rangers 2-1.

FanGraphs provided an update on the top prospects in the Marlins farm system.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees and MVP candidate Aaron Judge settled their contract dispute and avoided arbitration.

The Dodgers bullpen suffered a difficult blow last night, as veteran reliever Daniel Hudson suffered an ACL injury which will end his season.

Salvador Pérez will be out for a while for the Royals after undergoing thumb surgery.

Old friend Juan Lagares has been designated for assignment by the Angels.

Tough day for former Mets on other teams, as Jonathan Villar has also been designated for assignment.

One more former Met got the boot: everyone’s favorite member of the 2021 Mets squad, Jerad Eickhoff.

Suzyn Waldman is still going strong after decades in the game.

There were some fireworks in yesterday’s Orioles-White Sox games, as benches cleared following a hit-by-pitch in the second inning.

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets slugger Carlos Delgado celebrates a birthday today.