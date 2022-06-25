On paper Pete Alonso had a tough day at the plate stranding runners left and right but he did just enough to power the Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. Alonso opened the scoring in the second with a home run and then put the Mets ahead in the eighth with his second blast of the day. Brandon Nimmo’s RBI double in the ninth gave the Mets an insurance run for Edwin Díaz who did not need it in slamming the door closed.

The fourth inning was another crucial inning for the Metsies when their fundies were out in full force on both sides of the ball. In the top of the inning a tricky slide by Francisco Lindor allowed him to beat a tag at second base where the throw had clearly beat him, which set up second and third with nobody out. Both runs eventually scored when Mark Canha grounded out and Eduardo Escobar singled.

When the scoreboard flipped to the bottom of the inning, Starling Marte threw out Garrett Cooper at third base right before Chris Bassitt gave up a two-run home run to Jesús Sánchez which would have tied the game at three had it not been for the out at third.

After the Mets wasted a bases loaded situation in the fifth, thanks in part to Alonso, the Marlins did end up tying the game anyway on Bryan De La Cruz’s home run. It’s a shame that two bad pitches wasted Chris Bassitt’s good start. He looked great for most of the outing pitching seven innings and striking out three.

After Alonso redeemed himself in the eighth, Seth Lugo entered in the bottom of the inning in his return from the paternity leave. He pitched a clean inning which cleared the way for Díaz in the ninth. Díaz made quick work of the Marlins’ hitters striking out the side, while throwing pitches at 102 (!) mph to pick up the save and hand the Mets the series victory.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Pete Alonso +24.4%

Big loser: Luis Guillorme -7.5%

Total pitcher WPA: +27.7%

Total batter WPA: +22.3%

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso home run in eighth

Teh sux0rest play: Jesús Sánchez home run in fourth