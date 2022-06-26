Mets Morning News: “I cannot have a setback.”

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso’s two home runs and Brandon Nimmo’s key RBI double lifted the Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. Chris Bassitt delivered a quality start, Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth, and Edwin Díaz earned his 16th save of the season in the victory.

Jason Benetti, Cliff Floyd and Tommy Hutton will broadcast today’s game at 12:05pm exclusively on Peacock.

Jacob deGrom threw live BP yesterday and will throw one more live BP session before being evaluated for his readiness for a rehab assignment.

Max Scherzer will make another rehab start on Tuesday saying, “I cannot have a setback.”

Colin Holderman will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Syracuse today.

The Mets have signed former Major League infielder Deven Marrero to a minor league contract.

The Yankees will be helping the Mets with planning Old Timers’ Day.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Padres 4-2, but it did not come without a cost. Bryce Harper was drilled by a Blake Snell fastball in the fourth inning and fractured his thumb.

It’s been a long road for Mark Appel. But he is in the big leagues at last.

The Braves bested the Dodgers 5-3 thanks to a strong start from Max Fried and a two-run homer in the eighth inning from Marcell Ozuna.

The Nationals lost to the Rangers 3-2, despite a solid seven innings from Josiah Gray.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros threw a combined no-hitter yesterday against the Yankees. And it was a bit of a reality check for the Bronx Bombers, writes Joel Sherman of the Post.

The upcoming shortstop free agency class is due to be stacked again. But will they get the payoff that the recent class did? Joel Sherman explores the question.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

Mets lefties had some games to remember on June 26.