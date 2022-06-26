Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/26/22: St. Boocie

*All results from games played on Saturday, June 25, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 4 (BOX)

Down by a run, Travis Blankenhorn doubled in two runs to give the Mets the lead. He happened to get the hit off of former Mets farmhand Alberto Baldonado, who is (A) still playing and (B) somehow only 29-years-old. Blankenhorn is having a terrific week and really, has been impressive all June. In 21 games on the month, he is hitting .410/.483/.705 with 5 homers, 4 stolen bases, and 10 walks to 16 strikeouts.

BROOKLYN 11, READING 0 (BOX)

Before the Reading Fightin’ Phils bats could get a second at-bat through the order, they found themselves in a deep hole, as the Binghamton scored four runs in the bottom of the first and another two in the second. Every Pony participated, with everyone except Zach Ashford and Matt Winaker notching at least one hit through the game’s first few innings. Winaker would eventually get on board with an eighth inning solo homer, but Ashford sadly never joined the hit parade. Speaking of homers, Ronny Mauricio added another to his weird season, and guess who hit another one? Yup, his seventeenth of the season, one of three hits on the night.

BROOKLYN 6, JERSEY SHORE 2 (BOX)

The BlueClaws scored a quick run off of Garrison Bryant in the top of the first, but the offense bailed him out by plating two in the bottom of the inning. They would score three more, and Bryant would go on to toss a solid game, allowing just one more run before being lifted in the top of the seventh. Nolan Clenny and Grant Hartwig tossed clean innings and the Cyclones remain undefeated in the second half.

PALM BEACH 7, ST. LUCIE 6 (BOX)

That makes six losses in a row for St. Lucie. What the heck is going on?

FCL METS 3, FCL ASTROS BLUE 0 / 7 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Travis Blankenhorn

Goat of the Night

Trey McLoughlin