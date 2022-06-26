Marlins 3, Mets 2—No sweep

The Mets had an opportunity to sweep the Marlins this afternoon, but they did not. Despite a strong start from David Peterson, the team squandered opportunities and scored just twice, setting up what felt like an inevitable walk-off home run by the Marlins off Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the ninth. With that, the Marlins won the game 3-2, while the Mets won two of three games in the series.

These losses will happen, but there was a particular sting to this one as J.D. Davis worked and walk to begin the ninth inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But with nobody out and the bottom of the lineup due up—and an unusable Jeff McNeil still on the bench and not on the injured list—Davis only advanced to third before the inning ended.

The Mets are off tomorrow and will host the Astros for two games in Queens beginning on Tuesday.