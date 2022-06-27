From Complex To Queens, Episode 174: One potential future

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The Cyclone opened on this date in 1927, so the guys discuss it in Promote, Extend, Trade...kinda.

Next, Steve, Ken, and Thomas discusses a fairly in-depth mock draft done by the good people at Baseball America. Baseball America mocked shortstop Cole Young and right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes to the Mets in the first round and right-handed pitcher Ben Joyce in the second round. How does that sound to you?

After, the team give updates on the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, St. Lucie Mets, and Florida Complex League Mets.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!