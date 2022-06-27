Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/27/22: Bingo & Brooklyn

*All results from games played on Sunday, June 26, 2022

ROCHESTER 2, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Travis Blankenhorn continued his torrid week and spectacular month by driving in a run in the first to give Syracuse an early lead, but the run would end up the only one the team would manage. Thomas Szapucki had another Thomas Szapucki start- a handful of innings scattering a couple of hits and striking out a surprisingly large number of batters- but the two runs he allowed would end up being two runs too many.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Colin Holderman on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 7, READING 6 (BOX)

Jose Butto got touched up early, as his fastball and changeup were fooling nobody. The right-hander toughed it out and was able to make it through five innings, but the outing highlighted how he is not really a viable major league starting option at this point in his career. Reliever Andrew Edwards gave up two more runs in the seventh, giving the Fightin Phils a commanding 6-0 lead at the seventh inning stretch. Somehow, the Rumble Ponies fought back. Carlos Cortes and Wyatt Young combined to plate three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut Reading’s lead in half, Ronny Mauricio added another in the eighth, and Cortes but an exclamation point on the afternoon by blasting a go-ahead three-run homer that would end up being the difference maker.

BROOKLYN 3, JERSEY SHORE 2 (BOX)

Nic Gaddis doubled in a run in the bottom of the first and JT Schwartz scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, giving the Cyclones an early lead, but the BlueClaws got both of those runs back in the top of the fifth and the game stayed tied until literally the last second. With two men on in the bottom of the ninth, Matt O’Neil singled past the first baseman to score Jose Peroza from second, walking the game off and keeping the Cyclones perfect in the second half.

PALM BEACH 4, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

St. Lucie was unsuccessful in their attempt to break their losing streak, which now extends to seven games. Dominic Hamel got the start and was excellent in his two innings, but Robert Colina was a bit less successful. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits, four walks, a hit batsman, and three wild pitches over four innings. While his performance certainly didn’t help, once again, the bats were anemic. The team scattered six hits on the afternoon, a Jack-Thomas Wold line drive into right the only one driving in a run.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent SS Tzu-Wei Lin on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Carlos Cortes

Goat of the Night

Robert Colina