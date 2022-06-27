Mets Morning News: Liftoff

Meet the Mets

On Peacock’s Sunday afternoon baseball, the Mets and Marlins traded runs the first few innings before hitting a lull, ending with Nick Fortes hitting a walkoff home run for the fish.

Look, I know we all want Max Scherzer back, but he will be making one more rehab start, tomorrow, before any return to the majors occurs.

With the Mets expecting a good performance and his wife expecting the birth of their first child, David Peterson had a pretty good Sunday.

When the Mets and Astros face of at Citi Field this week, Buck Showalter expects Jeff McNeil to be back in the Mets’ lineup.

The most impressive part of Francisco Lindor’s latest hot streak might be the fact that he’s doing it with his still-broken finger.

Is there ever a bad time to remember Keith Hernandez’s best moments with the Mets? Didn’t think so.

In his rehab trip to Syracuse, Colin Holderman struck out two men on his way to retiring all three batters that he faced.

There were 516 dogs in attendance to see last night’s Mets-Marlins contest.

Around the National League East

Despite a three-run bottom of the ninth for the Rangers, the Nationals were able to leave Texas with a 6-3 victory.

Scoring eight runs on thirteen hits against the Padres, the Harper-less Phillies secured an 8-5 win over San Diego.

It took twelve innings, but the Dodgers scored runs in each of the final three innings on their way to a 5-3 win over the Braves.

Ronald Acuña Jr still can’t put any weight on his left foot, but without it fractured, he isn’t sold on the necessity of a stint on the IL.

If there’s anyone who deserves all the fanfare that comes with a return to their old team, it’s Freddie Freeman.

Around Major League Baseball

Jack Flaherty’s cascade of injuries continued as he left Sunday’s start for the Cardinals with shoulder soreness.

As Brandon Crawford was placed on the injured list, the Giants called up 2021 AL Rookie of the Month Yermin Mercedes to take his spot on the active roster.

The Mariners and Angels had themselves a disagreement, so naturally they tried to hit each other in the face as hard as possible with their fists.

For his role in the bench-clearing incident, a Mariners fan decided to send Jesse Winker a pepperoni pizza directly to the Angels visitors clubhouse.

The Houston Astros reinstated Jeremy Peña and his newly-healed left thumb from the 10-day IL.

Sure, the Yankees won, but they had the longest hitless streak for a team in the expansion era before that happened, so take the good with the bad.

Clayton Kershaw hopes Freddie Freeman loves the Dodgers as much as he loves the Braves right now.

In an unprecedented move, Minnesota Twins’ pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his position to take the same spot at Louisiana State University.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the Mets signed a 17-year-old Ed Kranepool to his first professional contract.