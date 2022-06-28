Meet the Mets

The Mets return home to begin a five-game homestand with two against the Astros.

Houston tweaked their rotation a bit, so the Mets will face Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.

Jeff McNeil should be back for the team’s upcoming series, according to Buck Showalter.

In honor of Max Scherzer’s rehab start with the Rumble Ponies (his beloved baseball squadron) tonight, read the oral history of Mad Max, brought to you by Rustin Dodd and Jayson Jenks.

The Mets reinstated Colin Holderman from the IL and sent him to Triple-A. They transferred Tylor Megill to the 60-day IL. They also claimed Kramer Robertson from waivers and sent him to Syracuse.

James McCann is rooting for his eventual replacement, Francisco Álvarez.

The Mets are holding their summer blood drive on Thursday, June 30. Pass by Citi Field between 11am and 6pm and donate blood to receive a voucher for two tickets to a weeknight Mets game—excluding Subway Series games—during the 2022 season.

Cole Gordon underwent Tommy John Surgery. The pitcher made one start in April before landing on the IL.

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Cyclones honored Ukraine during their Sunday game, with proceeds going to assist humanitarian efforts.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite Mets to make the NL All Star team!

Around the National League East

The Marlins were shut out 9-0 by Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals.

The Nationals scored two in the eighth to edge the Pirates 3-2.

Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez and Dodgers’ skipper Dave Roberts will coach the NL All Stars alongside Braves’ manager Brian Snitker.

It appears that Phillies star Bryce Harper may be headed towards thumb surgery, though he could play again this season even if he has it.

Philadelphia claimed Oscar Mercado off waivers.

Around Major League Baseball

Here’s how the MLB All Star ballot is shaping up with Phase 1 voting set to finish on June 30.

Will Leitch picked an under-the-radar All Star candidate from all 30 MLB squads.

The Mariners made a smooth move, acquiring Carlos Santana from the Royals.

Royals Review explored how Kansas City wildly mishandled Salvador Perez’s thumb injury.

Gleyber Torres missed last night’s game, but his MRI came back clean. He got a cortisone shot on his ailing wrist.

Jon Heyman thinks Yankees fans should stop blaming José Altuve for the Astros’ cheating.

The Bronx Bombers used a seven-run seventh inning to get past the Athletics 9-5.

The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 7-2.

The Twins demolished the suddenly struggling Guardians 11-1.

The Rangers trounced the Royals 10-4.

The Rockies blanked the Dodgers 4-0.

The Angels bested the White Sox 4-3.

The Orioles routed the Mariners 9-2.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week!

On Episode 174 of From Complex to Queens, the crew explored the players Baseball America said the Mets would take in their mock draft.

This Date in Mets History

Casey Stengel made his final Shea Stadium appearance at the age of 85 on this date in 1975. He showed up at the team’s Old Timer’s Day festivities.