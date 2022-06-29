Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their struggles against the Astros, losing 9-1. Carlos Carrasco had his second straight poor outing against Houston, and from there, Chasen Shreve was equally as bad. The Mets’ offense was unable to produce anything all night long, as they fell to 0-3 on the season against the Astros.

Max Scherzer’s rehab start with Double-A Binghamton was delayed one day, and he will now pitch in Hartford tonight. Manager Buck Showalter said this was done to give Scherzer an extra day of rest.

Ender Inciarte joined the Mets on Tuesday while Nick Plummer was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse.

Trevor May is set to undergo a follow up CT scan on Thursday, and if all goes well, he can begin mound work this weekend.

The Mets July 24 game against the Padres has been switched to a Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN.

Around the National League East

Matt Olson hit two home runs as the Braves beat the Phillies.

Patrick Corbin struck out 12 batters as the Nationals beat the Pirates.

Bryce Harper’s thumb injury could derail the Phillies chance at making a comeback in the standings. Harper underwent surgery on his thumb and will be out about six weeks.

Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day IL with an irregular heartbeat.

The Marlins lost to the Cardinals while Jazz Chisholm left the game early with lower back discomfort.

Around Major League Baseball

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee sent MLB an antitrust exemption letter. The Athletic looked at what would change if the league lost its exemption in a 2021 article.

Just days after making his return to Atlanta, Freddie Freeman fired his agents who led his offseason contract negotiations.

Freeman’s exit from the Braves is a cautionary tale for Aaron Judge writes Jon Heyman.

Archie Bradley was placed on the IL by the Angels with a broken elbow.

MLB and the MLBPA have formed a new committee which could bring about historic changes such as a pitch clock, base size, and more.

Evan Drellich writes that the international draft decision is too important for both the MLBPA and MLB to avoid public transparency.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, Tom Seaver became the all-time wins leader in Mets history, a title he has held ever since.