Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by emphasizing that the Mets cannot get out of the month of June fast enough. The Astros seem to have the Mets’ number, but they will at least escape June with a winning record, although a much smaller NL East lead than they had before.

We also try not to put on our tin foil hats about Max Scherzer, whose rehab start was delayed. We discuss the return of other injured Mets, like Colin Holderman and James McCann.

We also discuss the case for the Mets’ “fringe” All-Stars, of which there are quite a few!

Next, we cover various odds and ends throughout the league. We talk about baseball’s new uniform “muddy” ball technique, the brawl between the Mariners and the Angels, the Mets sitting down with the Advocates for Minor Leaguers, and more.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen through the embedded player below.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). And you can find Kellyanne Healey in the Amazin’ Avenue comments (LaRomaBella). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!