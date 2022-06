Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/29/22: Baty Bombs and Mazeika Magic

*All results from games played on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 4 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have selected the contract of centerfielder Ender Inciarte from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have optioned centerfielder Nick Plummer to the Syracuse Mets.

HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Cody Bohanek has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

HUDSON VALLEY 5, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Warren Saunders has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the Syracuse Mets.

ST. LUCIE 8, JUPITER 5 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Juan Loyo has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Justin Guerrera has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

FCL METS 11, FCL CARDINALS 2 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Patrick Mazeika

Goat of the Night

Luke Ritter