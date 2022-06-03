UnforMETable, Episode 82: Mike Fitzgerald

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Mike Fitzgerald was a promising young catching prospect who steadily worked his way up through the minors at a time when the Mets’ farm system was brimming with talent, playing alongside prospects such as Darryl Strawberry, Ron Darling, and Wally Backman.

Fitzgerald homered in his first major league at bat in September 1983 and secured the full time catching job for a young 1984 Mets squad that turned the franchise’s major league fortunes around. He looked like a key piece of an up-and-coming team—until a future Hall of Fame catcher in Montreal became available.

