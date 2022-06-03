Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/3/22: Almost perfect

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 2, 2022

SYRACUSE 8, WORCESTER 4 (BOX)

Syracuse’s victory was defined by a single inning. They scored six of their eight runs in the second inning, and as one would imagine, everyone pitched in to do so. Nick Meyer got the scoring started with an RBI single, and a two RBI double by Cody Bohanek made it 3-0. A Jake Mangum ground out pushed the lead to 4-0, a two RBI single by Mark Vientos made it 5-0, and Daniel Palka added an RBI single as an exclamation point, pushing the score to 6-0.

Felix Pena and Trey Cobb combined to surrender four unearned runs in the sixth inning due to errors by Vientos and Carlos Rincon, but added an insurance run in both the eighth and ninth innings — the first by way of a wild pitch that saw JT Riddle scamper home, and the second on another RBI single by Daniel Palka.

GAME ONE: BINGHAMTON 5, SOMERSET 3 / 7 (BOX)

Binghamton took game one, mostly on a strong performance by Jose Butto. Butto fanned 11, throwing six of the seven innings in the double header shortened game. He surrendered all three of the runs (one of those unearned), giving up just three hits and walking three in the game. Andrew Mitchell pitched a perfect seventh for the save.

Offensively, they did most of their damage in the fifth. Trailing 3-1, Francisco Alvarez put one on the board with an RBI single. Ronny Mauricio provided the big hit, hitting a towering three run home run to put the Rumble Ponies ahead 5-3.

GAME TWO: SOMERSET 6, BINGHAMTON 4 / 8 (BOX)

Somerset exacted some revenge for their game one loss, outlasting Binghamton in extra innings.

It was a pretty even affair, with Somerset running out to a 2-0 lead in the second, before gifting Binghamton a run on an error. The Rumble Ponies tied the game at two in the fifth, by way of a Quinn Brodey RBI double. After surrendering a run in the top of the sixth, the Rumble Ponies tied it again, this time on a Wyatt Young sacrifice fly. The game got away from them in extras, as Antonio Santos got tagged for three runs in the top of the eighth.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

ST. LUCIE 10, DAYTONA 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie echoed their performance from yesterday, scoring early and often in a cut and dry win. Alex Ramirez led off the game with a walk and a stolen base, and it was on from there. Omar De Los Santos drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single, and Carlos Dominguez followed suit with one of his own. Justin Guerrera one upped them both with a two run home run, and Junior Tillen capped it off with an RBI single, making it a five run first.

As one would imagine, they cruised from there. Guerrera hit another home run, and Jack-Thomas Wold and Tillien added home runs of their own, as they simply bludgeoned Daytona.

Star of the Night

Justin Guerrera

Goat of the Night

Antonio Santos