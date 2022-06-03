Dodgers shut out Mets in series opener

The Mets arrived in Los Angeles on a six game winning streak and with the best record in the National League. In the much anticipated series opener between the teams with two best records in the league, Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers’ bullpen shut down the Mets’ offense in a 2-0 shutout victory in the series opener.

Taijuan Walker started the game for the Mets and matched Gonsolin over the first four innings. After the Mets stranded J.D Davis at second after a two out double in the top of the fifth, the Dodgers finally broke through in the bottom of the frame on three straight singles by Chris Taylor, Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers added a second run in the following inning as Justin Turner came back to haunt his old team yet again with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth. The Dodgers’ bullpen allowed only one baserunner over the final three innings as the Mets dropped the opener of the much anticipated series.

