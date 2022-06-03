Mets Morning (PDT) News: Mets go scoreless for first time in 2022

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Dodgers last night in Los Angeles, and they failed to score any runs. It was the first time the team was shut out in the 2022 season, and they were the last team standing in that regard.

Francisco Lindor was out of the Mets’ lineup last night because he accidentally closed his finger in a door.

Nick Plummer has made a good first impression in his time in the big leagues with the Mets.

Jacob deGrom had been slated to join the Mets on their west coast road trip, but he wound up staying back in New York.

Around the National League East

Travis d’Arnaud hit a pair of home runs as the Braves scored 13 runs in the process of beating the Rockies.

The Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi.

Federal Baseball took a look at Patrick Corbin, who continues to struggle.

Around Major League Baseball

Yordan Alvarez and the Astros have reportedly agreed upon a six-year contract.

The Twins placed four players on the restricted list ahead of their trip to Toronto.

The Yankees beat the Angels twice in a doubleheader in The Bronx yesterday.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Darryl Strawberry and Gregg Jeffries, among others, were drafted by the Mets on June 3 in years past.