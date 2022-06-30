Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/30/22: Sound the Blankenhorn

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

SYRACUSE 10, LEHIGH VALLEY 6 (BOX)

Syracuse rallied late, scoring five runs in the eighth to come back for a late win over Lehigh Valley. Mark Vientos drove in the tying run with a bases loaded walk before Travis Blankenhorn cleared them with a three-run double that gave the Mets the lead. The bullpen deserves credit for this win as well, allowing only one run in 5.1 innings after a rough start by Connor Grey. Michael Otanez and Stephen Nogosek combined for three innings of scoreless relief to earn the save / win respectively.

BINGHAMTON 7, HARTFORD 3 (BOX)

Francisco Alvarez hit a homer, Ronny Mauricio had three hits, and Binghamton won. More importantly, Max Scherzer made a rehab start and looked pretty great, striking out eight in an five inning outing and using his whole arsenal. In a postgame interview, he indicated he’d need no more rehab starts (and also that he picked up the postgame spread for his Double-A teammates like the good guy he is). On a slightly less rosy note, Brett Baty went hitless with two strikeouts and an error as his middle campaign continues.

HUDSON VALLEY 8, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

A three-run first wasn’t enough for the Cyclones, as Mike Vasil failed to get out of the fourth and the bullpen scuffled in the later innings. Vasil struck out seven but allowed six hits and a pair of walks en route to five runs. Brooklyn rallied back to tie, but Nolan Clenney gave up three more runs in the seventh to seal the loss. Matt Rudick and Nic Gaddis each homered as the standout offensive performers.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated SS Branden Fryman from the 7-day injured list.

JUPTER 3, ST. LUCIE 2 / 5 (BOX)

St. Lucie gave up two runs to lose a lead in the top of the fifth, then missed out on a real chance to equalize when the game ended after five innings due to rain. Carlos Dominguez launched his league-leading 15th home run in the loss. More important than any of this, Jacob deGrom completed a 27-pitch bullpen at St. Lucie and could face live hitters soon. Here’s hoping.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Travis Blankenhorn

Goat of the Night

Mike Vasil