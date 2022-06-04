Meet the Mets

Whether it is the curse of June or simply playing a good Dodger team, the Mets dropped their second game in a row out west. Chris Bassitt gave up a home run to Cody Bellinger early and the Mets offense again could not climb out of the hole. They did manage to avoid getting shut out for the second day when Pete Alonso hit a long home run in the seventh to finally put the Mets on the board for the first time this series. That one solo shot was all the offense would get and they would fall to the Dodgers yet again by a score of 6-1 in Chavez Ravine.

Owner Steve Cohen made his way out west to be with his team and chatted with the media before the game about how pleased he is with the season so far.

Francisco Lindor was diagnosed with a slight fracture in his finger after getting it caught in a door but he was able to return to the lineup.

The Dodgers are a good team and the Mets are trying not to be daunted by a tough opponent.

A key part of the Mets’ success so far this season has been capitalizing on other teams’ mistakes.

Around the National League East

The Braves won their third straight after they defeated the Rockies 3-1 at Coors Field.

The Marlins were blown out at home by the Giants by a final score of 15-6.

With the firing of manager Joe Girardi, it’s just the latest sad chapter in a long stretch of bad baseball in Philadelphia.

Whether Girardi’s firing served as a wake-up call to the team is debatable but the Phillies then went out and defeated the Angels 10-0.

The Nationals snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over the Reds.

Around Major League Baseball

D.J. LeMahieu quietly bought his alma mater’s baseball field to make sure they survived the pandemic and is now renting it back to them for $1 per year.

With teams falling out of the race, some stars could be on the move at the Trade Deadline.

Gerrit Cole pitched the best game nobody could see as he came close to throwing a perfect game while the game was broadcast on Apple TV+.

Joe Musgrove took a no-hitter into the eighth for the Padres but gave up one hit with two outs in the eighth in their win over the Brewers.

Now that Robinson Canó has been let go by the Padres, his career could be over and what was once considered a Hall of Fame career is now forever tarnished.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998 the Mets traded Subway Series hero Dave Mlicki and Greg McMichael to the Dodgers for Hideo Nomo and Brad Clontz.