Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/4/22: Magnificent Mangum

*All results from games played on Friday, June 3, 2022

SYRACUSE 13, WORCESTER 1 (BOX)

Syracuse’s outfield explodes in this one, with Jake Mangum and Khalil Lee combining for six hits, 13 total bases, and 7 RBI. Coincidentally, this big performance came against former Met Josh Winckowski who was traded for...Khalil Lee. The Mets ultimately hung seven runs on their former prospect, then added six more of the Red Sox’s bullpen to cruise to an easy win. Mike Montgomery earned the win despite walking more batters than he struck out.

SOMERSET 7, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

A successful return for Brett Baty didn’t result in a win, with Somerset putting together a five run eighth to put this one away. Baty had two hits as the DH in his first gam eback from a brief IL stint, striking out once. The only other offensive performance of note came from Francisco Alvarez, who launched his ninth homer of the year but also struck out twice. On the pitching side, Kevin Gadea’s disastrous outing spoiled what was an otherwise solid evening of pitching. Jordan Yamamoto was particularly encouraging, striking out four in 1.2 innings in the late innings.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated 3B Brett Baty from the 7-day injured list.

Game 1: JERSEY SHORE 2, BROOKLYN 1 / 7 (BOX)

Brooklyn scored in the first but didn’t do much else for the rest of the game offensively. They also allowed the Blue Claws to tie the game on a steal of home, then ultimately gave up the lad in the fourth. Carson Seymour was a mixed bag, and nothing else particularly remarkable happened - so it goes for this iteration of the Cyclones. At least Daison Acosta looked a little interesting.

Game 2: BROOKLYN 2, JERSEY SHORE 1 / 7 (BOX)

Swap the score lines for the second half of the doubleheader, with Brooklyn coming out on top this time. The most remarkable performance on the offensive side was a bad one, with Shervyen Newton striking out four times in four at bats. The pitching was interesting though - Junior Santos made his best start of the season and displayed some interesting characteristics (though I still can’t say I’m a fan), and Sammy Tavarez was dominant for a two-inning save.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Star of the Night

Jake Mangum

Goat of the Night

Kevin Gadea