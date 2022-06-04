‘Tis but a scratch

The Mets, following their first shutout loss of the 2022 campaign, could not right the ship on Friday night in Los Angeles, falling to the Dodgers by a score of 6-1.

Chris Bassitt toed the rubber for the Mets, and was largely uneven throughout his start. There were some positives — namely in that he struck out eight Dodgers, tying a season high — but was tagged for four runs (three earned), all of which came on towering two run home runs; one by Cody Bellinger, and the other by Zach McKinstry.

The Mets offense was as befuddled by Tyler Anderson in game two of the series as they were by Tony Gonsolin in game one. Anderson, who is having a resurgent year in Los Angeles to the tune of a 2.59 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched, was excellent, keeping the potent Mets offense to three hits and zero runs in six innings. The Mets only scratched one hit across the Dodgers bullpen, coming on a 433 foot home run off the bat of Pete Alonso, though it ended up being too little too late.

The Mets will look to stop the small losing streak at two games on Saturday against [checks notes] Walker Buehler in game three of the four game weekend series, with David Peterson taking the ball for New York

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Eduardo Escobar, +4.1% WPA

Big Mets loser: Chris Bassitt, -18.5% WPA

Mets pitchers: -21.2% WPA

Mets hitters: -28.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso’s solo home run in the seventh, +4.4 WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Cody Bellinger’s two run home run in the second, -16.9% WPA