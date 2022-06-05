Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/5/22: Walk Offs Good and Bad

*All results from games played on Saturday, June 4, 2022

WORCESTER 8, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

In the bottom of the eighth, with the game tied, Bryce Montes de Oca allowed a run give the Woo Sox a narrow lead going into the ninth. Dom Smith homered- his first Triple-A homer since 2018- in the top of the frame to tie things up at 7-7…and then de Oca allowed anther run, this one to allow the Sox to walk off.

BINGHAMTON 3, SOMERSET 2 /10 (BOX)

With the game tied 2-2 in extra innings, Francisco Alvarez did Francisco Alvarez things and single-handedly won the game for the Ponies. Sure, it was a sac fly, not a particularly sexy way to win, but a win’s a win.

BROOKLYN 8, JERSEY SHORE 4 (BOX)

Mike Vasil, frankly, looked like trash. He allowed four runs in the first, but settled down to a degree, but never really at any point looked particularly good. His fastball gave up a lot of loud contact, and he switched gears in the second until he was removed from the game and threw it less, but then his lack of command of his secondaries began to become an issue. A better disciplined team probably would’ve drew a few more walks, but the BlueClaws were not that team. The Cyclones slowly whittled away at Jersey Shore’s lead until the ninth, when reliever Jason Ruffcorn and the BlueClaw defense had a complete meltdown. Brooklyn ended up scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth, highlighted by a Joe Suozzi bases-clearing triple. Sometimes nepotism does pay off.

CANCELLED (RAIN)

Star of the Night

Joe Suozzi

Goat of the Night

Bryce Montes de Oca