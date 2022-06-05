Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/5/22: Walk Offs Good and Bad

*All results from games played on Saturday, June 4, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (17-34)
WORCESTER 8, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)
In the bottom of the eighth, with the game tied, Bryce Montes de Oca allowed a run give the Woo Sox a narrow lead going into the ninth. Dom Smith homered- his first Triple-A homer since 2018- in the top of the frame to tie things up at 7-7…and then de Oca allowed anther run, this one to allow the Sox to walk off.
- CF Jake Mangum: 0-2
- CF Daniel Johnson: 0-3, 3 K
- RF Khalil Lee: 2-4, R, 2B, BB, E (5)
- 1B Dominic Smith: 2-4, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, BB
- DH Daniel Palka: 2-5, R, RBI
- LF Carlos Rincon: 0-5, 4 K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 2-3, R, RBI, BB, K, SB (7)
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 1-4, RBI, 3 K, SB (4), E (7)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, BLK
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Tommy Hunter: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-30)
BINGHAMTON 3, SOMERSET 2 /10 (BOX)
With the game tied 2-2 in extra innings, Francisco Alvarez did Francisco Alvarez things and single-handedly won the game for the Ponies. Sure, it was a sac fly, not a particularly sexy way to win, but a win’s a win.
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-4, BB, 3 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 1-2, 2 BB
- SS Manny Rodriguez: 1-4, R, 2 K
- RF Zach Ashford: 1-4, R, RBI, K, SB
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, 2B
- RHP Alex Valverde: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RP Yeizo Campos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (22-25)
BROOKLYN 8, JERSEY SHORE 4 (BOX)
Mike Vasil, frankly, looked like trash. He allowed four runs in the first, but settled down to a degree, but never really at any point looked particularly good. His fastball gave up a lot of loud contact, and he switched gears in the second until he was removed from the game and threw it less, but then his lack of command of his secondaries began to become an issue. A better disciplined team probably would’ve drew a few more walks, but the BlueClaws were not that team. The Cyclones slowly whittled away at Jersey Shore’s lead until the ninth, when reliever Jason Ruffcorn and the BlueClaw defense had a complete meltdown. Brooklyn ended up scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth, highlighted by a Joe Suozzi bases-clearing triple. Sometimes nepotism does pay off.
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, R, BB, K, SB (7)
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-5, RBI, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-5, R, 3 K
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, R, K, SB (9)
- DH Jose Mena: 1-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 3-4, R, 3B, 3 RBI, BB, K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, BB, SB (8), CS (2)
- 3B Warren Saunders: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, BB, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 2-4, R, 3B, SB (5), 2 E (1, 2)
- RHP Mike Vasil: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (32-16)
CANCELLED (RAIN)
Star of the Night
Joe Suozzi
Goat of the Night
Bryce Montes de Oca
